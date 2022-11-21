World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 2

With the opening night of the 2022 World Cup and everything that came along with it now in the rear view mirror, we can look toward the first full day of games to sit back and watch.

And what do you know? That also involves the first Juventus player taking to one of the fields in Qatar.

We will have to wait until the final game of the day, though, when Weston McKennie and the rest of the United States men’s national team faces our old buddy Aaron Ramsey and Wales. There will also be Giorgio Chiellini’s new best friend, Gareth Bale, taking the field for Wales as the interesting waters that is Group B at the World Cup sees its first set of games.

But you also get England trying to meet a whole lot of expectations in its group stage opener against Iran.

You also get Louis Van Gaal’s army in the Netherlands facing a Sadio Mane-less Senegal squad that dealt one of the biggest blows of the tournament to date even before the first game kicked off. (Also, a little birdie tells me a former Juventus player who plays for Holland might not even start. That doesn’t exactly sound all that great for somebody who Bayern Munich paid a lot of money for, but that’s just me. Nothing to see there, right?)

So let’s see what Weston has in store in the biggest game of his national team career. And let’s see what a very talented England team has in store knowing that there’s going to be a whole lot of eyeballs on them knowing what they did at the Euros.

Maybe things go well for both. Maybe just England or the USA. Either way, the first day with multiple games could end up being a pretty good one.

TODAY’S GAMES

England vs. Iran

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 4 p.m. local time in Qatar; 2 p.m. across continental Europe, 1 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 8 a.m. Eastern time, 5 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Netherlands vs. Senegal

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 7 p.m. local time in Qatar; 5 p.m. across continental Europe, 4 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 11 a.m. Eastern time, 8 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

United States vs. Wales

Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo, (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI Uno (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).