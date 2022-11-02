Juventus 1 - Paris Saint-Germain 2: Initial reaction and random observations

Well, at least that group stage is over.

It might be one of Juventus’ worst-ever showings in a Champions League group stage, but at least it’s over simply because when you lose five out of your six games in said group stage, there’s only so much of it that you can take.

Juventus lost their group stage finale 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night. Considering all of the injury absences and all, it’s not a surprise to see Juve lose that fifth game out of six in the group stage. But, overall, Juventus were actually a pleasant surprise, with the extremely shorthanded Bianconeri actually hanging with a PSG side that was very much trying to play for the top spot in Group H until Benfica totally ran away with things against Maccabi Haifa.

That means it’s into the Europa League Juventus will go come the new year.

Also, for the first time in nearly 300 days, we got to see this on the field again:

Oh, how we’ve missed you, Mr. Fred Church. How much we have missed you and everything that you bring to this Juventus-themed table.

I guess this is the feeling about not having many expectations at all coming into the group stage finale. Was it cool to see a midfield consisting of Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Fagioli with Fabio Miretti playing just in front of them? Well, yeah, of course it was for somebody who wants to see the young midfielders get a chance.

But Juventus lost.

The goal is to never lose no matter if a loss means you can still go to the Europa League.

Did Juventus play well overall? Yeah, I think that’s fair to say.

Yet PSG, thanks to a couple of absolutely fantastic goals, was the team that actually got the win. Maybe Juve was better on the whole, but PSG got the win. (Even though Benfica winning by a bigger margin means they get to finish in first in Group H and PSG is second.)

Overall, the team performance was nothing to scoff at. Against a team with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, a Juventus team with all of those absences held their own and actually had a chance to win this game.

But, in the end, Juventus finished with three points in the Champions League group stage. This is their doing and their doing alone. It never should have gotten to this point, and now Juve will have to deal with the effects of going to the Europa League and facing a dogfight to get back into the Champions League next season.

The Europa League is not the reward. It’s proof of their failure in the Champions League this season. Nobody who spends as much money as Juventus does actually wants to be in a situation where they drop down into the Europa League after UCL failures. But, because of those failures, this is now where Juve find themselves — and who knows if it’s going to be a one-off deal this season or not.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

Pre-game thought No. 1: FRED CHURCH!

Pre-game thought No. 2: Who had the final Champions League group stage game against PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN as the first time first time we get Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti in the same starting lineup?

Pre-game thought No. 3: oh my god that bench

Honestly, this is probably how I’d feel trying to defend against Mbappe, too: