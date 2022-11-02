Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain

By all accounts, the Juventus Stadium will be full for the first time in a long time when Paris Saint-Germain takes the field against Juventus tonight.

Considering the 2022-23 season has brought out more and more of the cynic in me, I want to tell you the first that popped in my head when I read such development regarding the crowd in Turin:

“Are they going to be there with more of an interest to watch Juventus or to watch Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi?”

Yes, the cynic in me has been revealed — although maybe reading what we’ve written and/or said on the podcast over the last few months has already given pause to that. So as Juventus welcomes Paris Saint-Germain to Turin for the final Champions League group stage game of the season for Max Allegri’s squad, there’s very much going to be an interesting vibe in the stadium knowing full well what’s going on these days.

Is this crowd, even with a loss, going to react positively to a loss yet a spot in the Europa League secured?

Is this crowd going to be happy with this team potentially playing poorly knowing full well half of the squad is injured?

There’s going to be a very interesting vibe within the walls of the Juventus Stadium — and that’s probably even before they see Federico Chiesa, who is called up for the first time since his major knee injury in January, potentially go and warm up come the second half.

So let’s see what this extremely shorthanded Juventus has to offer against a PSG team that is seemingly scoring for fun these days. Sure, one of their star strikers is suspended, but they’ve still got the other two guys who are playing pretty damn well these days. We can’t say that about Juventus, and it hasn’t been that way for a while now.

MATCH INFO

When: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Where: Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 4 p.m. Eastern time, 1 p.m. Pacific time. (Please note that the fall time change has already gone into effect in Europe, while the United States is a week behind.)

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti; Milik.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Rugani, Barbieri, Barrenechea, Chiesa, Soulé.

Paris Saint-Germain starting XI (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Bernat; Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha; Soler; Messi, Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain bench: Letellier, Sergio Rico, Bitshiabu, N. Mendes, Mukiele, Bitshiabu, R. Sanches, Sarabia, D. Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Ekitike.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TUDN USA, Univision (United States); BT Sport 6 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN app, Univision NOW (United States); DAZN (Canada); BT Sport app, BTSport.com (United Kingdom);Mediaset Infinity, Sky GO Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.