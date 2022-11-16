Max Allegri named Serie A manager of the month for November

On the second official day of the World Cup break, Max Allegri got recognized for the job that he’s done over the course of the last few weeks.

In a good kind of way, too.

It was announced Tuesday that Allegri was named Serie A’s coach of the month for November — which might not have been something that you expected to happen knowing where Juventus was around this time six weeks ago. But with a six-game winning streak going into the World Cup break, Allegri has seen his Juve team go from eighth place to third place within the span of a month, getting his team’s season back on track for the time being while some of the other clubs competing for a top four spot not named Napoli have come back down to earth a little bit.

OK, so being the manager of the month for a month in which your team only plays a couple of games isn’t exactly a huge deal. This is the beauty of the World Cup being when it is — the schedule just suddenly stops and everything is now in full-on international break mode even though said international break will be for over a month and a half.

Juventus played a total of three league games in November.

As we know, Juventus went out and won all three of those games.

two of those wins have been the kinds of games in which Juventus struggled to win during Allegri’s second stint in Turin — which certainly earned him some clout. Allegri’s team beat Inter in the Derby d’Italia and then got a win over Lazio and former coach Maurizio Sarri a week later to go into the World Cup break in third place and feeling pretty good about things compared to where things were the last time we were talking about international fixtures.

So, well done on this one, Max. Let’s just hope the wins keep on coming when the games start back up come the first week of January.