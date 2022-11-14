The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 125: Juventus might actually be back

Don’t look now, folks, but Juventus has put together a nice little winning streak.

Of course, it comes with the very large caveat that Juventus’ next game will be over 50 days away and come in the month of January, but a winning streak is a winning streak. And, based on how the first two months of the season, it’s a much better situation to be in compared to August and September.

Juventus has won six straight games. Because of it — as well as teams in front of them dropping some points — they’ve moved into third place and are just two points behind defending champions AC Milan as the World Cup break arrives.

Yes, the World Cup break is the giant elephant in the room because we don’t know what things will look like in a month and a half, but that’s just what happens when FIFA continues to be a corrupt organization you hold a major international tournament in the middle of the season.

So while we now hope that none of Juve’s 11 players heading to Qatar don’t get hurt, we can also take solace in the fact that Max Allegri has been able to get things back on track after looking like a man who had seen the game pass him by earlier in the season.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including Juventus is playing like a good team again, Arek Milik is becoming a Mario Mandzukic 2.0 kind of striker who does the dirty work and Moise Kean has been on a tear just when a lot of people were ready to throw him to the side.

We take a brief look at Juventus’ win over Hellas Verona.

Juventus beat Hellas Verona and that’s all we’re going to say about that. (We said it was brief, people!)

A much more in-depth kind of look at Juventus’ win over Lazio that saw Max Allegri’s squad jump up into third place with their sixth straight victory.

Juventus’ counterattacking style has had a little more bite to it in recent weeks — except against Hellas — and that’s starting to pay off well.

We look at what’s changed for Juventus from the early months of the season when things weren’t going well to now when they’re going much better.

Twitter questions — including what happens to Weston McKennie during the January transfer window, is the World Cup break a good or a bad thing for Juventus, if we trust Juve to keep this form going come the new year, what will be key for Juve to keep this run going when games resume in January and how happy are we that Juve’s suddenly in third place.

You can listen to Episode 125 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday mornings/afternoons (now that Juve are done with Monday night games for a while!) for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.