Juventus 3 - Lazio 0: Initial reaction and random observations

I feel safe in saying that if you looked up players who have gotten the most criticism from us writers and commenters alike on this here website over the last 18 months, Moise Kean would probably be near the top. For much of his comeback to Juventus, things had not gone well at all. The finishing was terrible, the decision making wasn’t much better and there was plenty of reason to think that a change of scenery was the best option for him.

Ah, how things have changed.

Just like what we saw four days earlier, Kean got his chance to dance. Not once, but twice, too, as his brace — one goal that was of extremely high difficulty and the other not so much — led Juventus to a 3-0 win over Lazio at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night. It pushed Juventus’ winning streak to six games. Same goes for the number of consecutive games with a shutout. You put those two things together and Juventus has moved from eighth place in the Serie A table into being all alone in third place.

And for Kean, who has come alive and is arguably in his best run of goal-scoring form since his teenage years at Juve, has scored five goals in five games, with match winners in back-to-back games against Hellas Verona and now Lazio.

What a turnaround for the player himself. What a turnaround for the team.

A day after Max Allegri rolled out to his pre-match press conference and declared “My ideal is a team that wins,” there’s two very noticeable things that stand out after this win:

Lazio 59-41 edge in possession.

Juventus 3-0 edge on the scoreboard.

It’s the kind of performance that makes you want to smile, doesn’t it?

You know that guy above is smiling because his team is playing with the kind of spirit that it lacked for a large portion of the 2022-23 season. (I know, I know, they’re out of the Champions League. But if there’s any positive to take out of the last month it’s the fact that Juve aren’t a total train wreck during the domestic portion of their schedule, too.)

But let’s look at what Juventus has done right over the course of this six-game winning streak and showed it to be very much true again in the win over Lazio:

They were absolute hounds defensively, preventing Lazio from having any quality scoring chances until the final moments when Wojciech Szczesny actually had to make a difficult saves.

They are starting to show that they have some sort of identity. It’s not there yet, but it’s a start — which is obviously much better than the first two months of the season.

The much-maligned midfield has found its groove with the trio of Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Fagioli and Adrien Rabiot playing together almost exclusively over the last couple of weeks.

And the biggest thing of all — they’ve now beaten two direct rivals for a top four spot within the span of eight days.

Not every win over these last six victories has been aesthetically pleasing. We need to only look back a few days to be reminded of that. But I said it before and I will say it again: these last six games are the type of games in which Juventus has dropped points in over the last season and two months. You think the Juventus we saw in August or September would have been capable of beating Inter or Lazio? I don’t think so. (And that’s also taking into account just how many players are still out injured or just coming back from injury.)

But the most important thing heading into the World Cup break is that Juventus has a much different kind of vibe around the squad with this winning streak. They’re not playing like their they’re own worst enemy. They’re playing with confidence. Those players like Kean and Locatelli who were struggling have turned things around.

It all adds up to Juventus being in third place heading into the World Cup break. That is not something that I would have thought would be possible after Juve got dominated by AC Milan at the San Siro a little over a month ago. Then again, I didn’t think Juve could win six Serie A games in a row, so I’m happy to be proven wrong — no matter if it’s a player or the team as a whole.

Certainly a lot better than eighth place, I gotta say.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS