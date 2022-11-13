Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Lazio

One last go before the World Cup break, everybody.

One last chance to get three points and solidify your standing in the table a bit before the World Cup break.

And one last chance to extend this winning streak before the 2022 portion of the schedule comes to an end and so many of those in black and white trade in their club kits for their respective national team jerseys.

It’s very much a top four clash between Juventus and Lazio at the Allianz Stadium to wrap things up for Serie A action before the World Cup break arrives. It’s Max Allegri facing the guy who last won the Scudetto while on the Juventus bench in Maurizio Sarri, who has had a pretty good season thus far with Lazio even with some of the usual drama that comes with him popping up every now and then.

Can Juventus get the win streak to six games and jump up into third?

Can Juventus even get some help from Fiorentina as we type this out and maybe have the chance to even jump into second place with a win?

There’s a lot on the line in this final game of 2022. And with it comes the chance to feel good about things heading into the World Cup break.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Milik.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Scaglia, Bonucci, Rugani, Barbieri, Miretti, Paredes, Chiesa, Di Maria, Soulé.

Lazio starting XI (4-3-3): Provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Basic; Romero, Felipe Anderson, Pedro.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BT Sport app, BTSport.com (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.