Juventus 1 - Hellas Verona 0: Initial reaction and random observations

After the big win over Inter over the weekend, things got back to the normal we’ve seen over the first three months of the 2022-23 season for Juventus at the Bentegodi on Thursday night.

“Normal” in the sense that Juve didn’t play well at all.

But what’s not necessarily the norm compared to earlier in the season is that Juventus actually has a winning streak now — and that very much continued in Verona.

Juventus beat Serie A bottom dwellers Hellas Verona 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Moise Kean that took more than one fortuitous bounce on its way to crossing the goal line. At its core, that’s pretty much all you need to know simply because the way that Juve actually played was nothing to write home about at all. Any replication of the performance that we saw over the weekend in the Derby d’Italia never took place, with Juve giving more of a predictable kind of showing after such a big win.

But the difference — besides the fact that they were actually coming off a win over a big opponent — was that Juventus actually won this game. No matter how much they had to hang on for dear life at the end of the second half and into stoppage time, Juventus was able to get the win and extend their Serie A winning streak to five straight.

And don’t look now, but with how the results have gone the last few week as Juve has ripped off these five straight wins, Max Allegri and them boys are now in third place.

That is no joke.

After a start to the season that was technically worse than the 2021-22 campaign in which Juventus couldn’t do much of anything right the first couple of months of the year, Allegri has gotten this team into third place ahead of teams like Lazio, Inter and Atalanta who were absolutely on fire in August and September.

Essentially what I’m trying to say is that the performance was bad. The result, however, was one that you will take pretty much every day of the week.

At least it wasn’t worse. At least it wasn’t Monza 2.0 or a result that resembled it. The performance might have, but they result didn’t — and that allowed Juve’s winning streak and suddenly quick move up the table to continue.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS