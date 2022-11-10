Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Hellas Verona

There are just two games left before much of Juventus’ roster goes to Qatar for the World Cup. That means there are six points still for the taking. And it just so happens that Juventus’ two remaining pre-World Cup opponents couldn’t be in any further kids of weight classes than they are now.

Before Juventus gets to the showdown with their former manager in a very important matchup when it comes to the race for the Champions League over the weekend, they must first try and avoid what has happened a handful of times already this season against one of the worst teams going in Serie A.

You know what that is. I know what that is. We all know what Juventus is trying to avoid — the same thing that has happened against Sampdoria, that has happened against Salernitana (before the whole VAR disaster), that has happened against Monza. You know, the whole thing where Juve drops points against teams that are toward the bottom of the table.

Or, in the case of the Hellas Verona team that Juventus will be facing tonight, at the very bottom of the Serie A table.

Coming off Sunday’s big win over Inter, the last thing Juventus can afford to have happen is to have some sort of slip-up where old mistakes become prevalent once again. That means, you guessed it, it’s pretty much win this one or else it’s the kind of lost opportunity that we’ve seen happen in the first few months of the season.

We don’t want that to happen again.

Nope, don’t want it. Not a chance. Not one single chance.

And, let’s be honest, wouldn’t it be nice of his teammates to give Mattia Perin a nice win as a birthday present as he makes his first appearance in goal in a month and a half since that loss against Monza? I think it would be a very nice way to bring in the big 3-0 for Mattia, and so should you.

MATCH INFO

When: Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Where: Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 5:30 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Perin; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Kean.

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, Gatti, Rugani, Miretti, Paredes, Di Maria, Soulé.

Hellas Verona starting XI (3-4-1-2): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Hien, Ceccherini; Terracciano, Hongla, Suleman, Doig; Kallon; Djuric, Lasagna.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BT Sport app, BTSport.com (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.