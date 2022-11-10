Allegri: Juventus have to take one step at a time

Juventus take on Hellas Verona in a rare Thursday game as midweek action continues ahead of the winter World Cup break.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, coach Massimiliano Allegri talked about the boost received by his squad following a satisfying win over Inter Milan in the Derby D’Italia last weekend, but is also looking forward to the next opponent.

“It left us with an evening of satisfaction and joy, but since the next day we have closed the chapter. We are playing against a team that has beaten Juventus three times in the last five games, a team that has lost undeservedly in recent matches. “They’re a team that creates, is physical and attacks, especially at home and from set-pieces. It won’t be an easy game, they’re a team that doesn’t deserve the position in the league table that they have.”

The coach went on to give an injury update.

“Perin will play tomorrow. Recovered for sure but not necessarily playing are Paredes and Kean, Di Maria is likely to have half an hour in his legs. Vlahovic, McKennie and Chiesa to be evaluated today. “Simply, Vlahovic is suffering from this inflammation. Yesterday he ran and was better, today we’ll evaluate. If he’s available it’s good for Juventus and he’ll go on the bench. “Chiesa returned and did well, it’s clear that until the knee finds its stability there are moments when he has discomfort. It’s part of the journey. “Milik is in excellent condition, there are moments like for all strikers when you score goals and others when you don’t. But I’m very happy with him.”

Allegri was asked what he thought about Napoli’s ten-match winning streak in the league that has seen them open up a huge lead at the top of the table.

“Napoli are having a great season, if they continue like this no one else can aim to win the league. We have to take it one step at a time: we have to think first about Verona and then Lazio.”

What is Juventus’ schedule over the upcoming break?

“We will work until the 18th with the players who will stay. We will then stop until the 6th when we will start again with friendlies until the 22nd-23rd. Finally, we will then resume after Christmas with the arrival of those who have played the most rounds at the World Cup.”

Finally, Allegri discussed breakout youngster Nicolo Fagioli.