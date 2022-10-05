Juventus 3 - Maccabi Haifa 1: Initial reaction and random observations

This could have been all very routine.

Hell, this should have been all very routine based on the simple amount of chances that Juventus had to put things away well before the final stretch of Wednesday night’s matchup at the Juventus Stadium arrived. But here we were, deep into the second half, watching Maccabi Haifa pushing hard for a potential game-tying goal and probably in deserved fashion, too.

Then the wrath of Rabiot came down.

On the back of an Adrien Rabiot brace and a trio of fantastic assists from Angel Di Maria, Juventus was able to claim its first three points in the Champions League this season with a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa. it wasn’t totally decided until Rabiot got his second goal of the night with an 83rd-minute header off a Di Maria corner kick, and that most certainly had more than a few people sweating about Juventus’ chances of actually closing things out.

Why? Because they weren’t looking great and Juve were most certainly pinned back as the 70th, 75th and then 80th minutes came and went.

But then we got the Rabiot goal to relieve the nervousness that was taking over the J Stadium as Juve’s slim one-goal advantage became more and more at risk in the second half.

It almost makes you want to sing about the man who scored the first and third goals on this night when Juve can actually be happy with the European result.

Ah, but at this point, Juventus getting a win in the Champions League this season is what matters most here. Sure, it would have been nice if one of Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica actually gotten a win Wednesday night rather than the other two members of Group H sharing the points in Lisbon. But Juve can’t be greedy right now as they try to dig themselves out of this early-season hole they have put themselves in.

It’s three points.

No matter how they got there, it’s three points.

And for the first time this season, Juventus has won back-to-back games in all competitions.

That’s not something you expect to be writing for the first time during the first few days of October, but it’s the reality of Juventus’ season. It has been a struggle — and especially a struggle against opponents in which you wouldn’t necessarily think it should be. Was this performance against Maccabi perfect? Well, obviously not, but compared to what we saw against PSG and Benfica, it’s an improvement. Just like what we saw from this team against Bologna over the weekend, it was better than what we saw on the whole of September.

This doesn’t mean Juve’s BACK or anything close to that, but it’s two wins — and one in the Champions League — for a team that desperately needed something good to happen or risk have this season fall further into oblivion.

So now Max Allegri’s squad goes into a meeting with the reigning Serie A champions — who, with all of their injuries going on at the moment, got absolutely hammered by Chelsea on Wednesday night — with at least some positive thoughts compared to what we saw for much of September.

It’s a small step, but it’s a step. And not a backwards one. I’ll take that over the alternative.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

Another night in which the East grandstand at the J Stadium is far from being full. I guess that’s something we should pretty much expect to happen no matter if it’s in Serie A or the Champions League at this point until Juve’s form seriously improves.

Adrien Rabiot got a Sofascore rating of 9.6 against Maccabi Haifa. NINE POINT SIX, PEOPLE!

It helped that he's the first player with at least 15 duels contested and a 85%+ duel success rate in a single #UCL match since November 2021. — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) October 5, 2022