Report: Paul Pogba suffers thigh strain while working his way back from injury

When it rains, it pours.

And it is most certainly pouring down right now over Continassa with all of the injuries that are happening up and down Juventus’ roster over the course of the last couple of weeks.

One of the biggest names at Juventus that is already out injured now has something else to deal with when it comes to his physical health.

According to Monday morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has a new problem to worry about as he tries to work his way back from knee surgery. This new problem is a muscle strain that he suffered (likely in training) and will keep him out 10 days or so, which means the likelihood of seeing Pogba in a Juventus jersey before the World Cup break is getting pretty damn slim. On top of that, Pogba’s chances of being fit for the World Cup continue to go down with this new setback, as there is now less than two weeks before Juventus faces Lazio on Nov. 13 and then players all hop on their private jets and report for international duty.

⚠️ Nuovi problemi per #Pogba: per un risentimento muscolare alla coscia, causato probabilmente da un sovraccarico dovuto al lungo periodo di stop, dovrà fermarsi per una decina di giorni. La convocazione al mondiale è sempre più a rischio. #Juventus — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) October 30, 2022

As Giovanni Albanese of La Gazzetta says in the above tweet, this new injury is very much connected to the injury in which Pogba is working his way back from. Pogba, who returned to partial training on Oct. 18, has not appeared in a game this season after his initial knee problem became a thing the day after Juventus’ friendly in Las Vegas against Chivas.

Now, we’re going to have to wait even longer.

Juventus, for what it’s worth, has yet to confirm Pogba’s new injury as of this writing.

But when you consider Juventus’ current injury situation even getting Pogba (and Federico Chiesa) back in some sort of capacity that would have seen them come off the bench a few games would have been massive. Just from a morale standpoint it would have been a great boost, too — which, knowing who is still up on the schedule before the World Cup break is a pretty big deal.

Yet, with another injury to Pogba, we’re forced to wait again. And in a season in which injuries are a constant and Juve’s big midfield signing has yet to appear in an official game yet, it’s just another punch to the gut at a point where you’ve lost count of how many there have been.