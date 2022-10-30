Allegri: The important thing is to have courage

Juventus did just enough to beat Lecce away, thanks to an absolutely stunning winner from Nicole Fagiolo in the second half.

The Bianconeri had dominated the game controlling possession but failed to get the breakthrough until the youngster's goal.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri commended his side for their performance.

“The lads did well, apart from the last and only shot Lecce had on target, where we were lucky they hit the post. We could’ve scored earlier and made the most of situations with more precise passes, did better after the break, but it was important to win after the heavy blow against Benfica."

Allegri has been a fan of Fagioli from when he was coach of Juve the last time around.

“He has great quality, his natural role is to play in front of the defence, but he has never really played there, so he needs to learn the movements.

"Iling also give him a good assist, the youngsters did well supported by some of those little old fellas around them…

“Miretti played well, he had chances to score, Soule had his first start and did well. Fagioli was meant to come on when the tempo dropped to give us more quality.”

How is Allegri handling the pressure of living in the edge of being sacked?

"I told the lads today, in football, like in life, you fall down and get back up, the important thing is to have courage. It can’t always go badly, it’s too easy to be good when it’s going your way, you must be mentally strong and face down the storm, but also have that healthy bit of madness that inspires you. If we are too rational, we don’t get far. That madness must always be present.

“We hadn’t won three in a row since March, so it was not easy today. I had confidence also because October 29 is my son’s birthday. Also, I remember in 2011 we won away to Roma and this too was against a team in yellow and red, so I felt that was a good omen!”

With Juve crashing out of the Champions League what goals does Allegri have?

“I told the lads to reach 22 points, so for at least a bit we are in fifth place.”