The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 119: Juventus gets its first win in over a month

Juventus returned to the field for the first time in two weeks on Sunday night. And while the overall performance wasn’t anything that would blow you away, the end result was something that Max Alleri’s squad very much needed.

A Juventus win. Hey, that’s something we haven’t said much around these parts this season.

Yes, it’s one win. But wooooo boy did this team need to win against a struggling Bologna side rather than continue the kind of run that we saw going into the international break last month. For one game at least, it looked like the two-week break was the thing that this team needed to try and get right. And knowing just what kind of stretch is looking this team in the face from now until the World Cup break next month, getting things back on track is simply crucial.

One game. Hopefully it becomes two and three games before it becomes four and five. But for now, one win to begin October is more wins than Juventus had in all of September.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the weekend back in action — including Juventus’ third kits being an interesting color combination and how Max Allegri might have been onto something when he said Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik could actually play together.

Thoughts on Juventus’ 3-0 win over Bologna. While it might not have been a spectacular team performance, it was what the team and Max Allegri needed to try and start turning things around this season.

What a goal and an assist against Bologna could mean for Dusan Vlahovic going into a crucial stretch of the schedule for Juventus.

Just what this win could mean for Juve going forward and how it won’t mean all that much if Allegri’s squad can’t stack up some positive results on top of each other the next couple of weeks.

Twitter (and Instagram) questions — including why Juventus hasn’t been able to get consistent contributions from youth sector products since the days of Claudio Marchisio being a regular starter, if the Bologna win has any kind of impact on Max Allegri’s future, how the Milik-Vlahovic combo might impact Angel Di Maria’s role in the immediate future and if Juve’s win over Bologna was actually real life or just a blip on the radar before things come back to normal next week.

You can listen to this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday mornings/afternoons (now that Juve are done with Monday night games for a while!) for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please feel free to give us a nice rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.

Also, if you haven’t already, please take part in recent our listener survey and let us know what you think of the podcast as a whole. We greatly appreciate the feedback and thank you all for taking part in it.