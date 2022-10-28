Juventus Women remain unbeaten in UWCL group stage with Lyon draw

Juventus Women manager Joe Montemurro was clearly unhappy with the way his team played in the first half of Thursday night’s Women’s Champions League match against Lyon.

And as Barbara Bonansea put it after the game, simply getting things back to a much more preferred level was the message from Montemurro as they sat in the Juventus Stadium dressing room at the half.

“The coach told us to have more confidence in ourselves,” Bonansea recalled.

Bonansea continued: “We listened to him.”

Indeed they did.

A noticeable second-half performance saw Juventus give the reigning European champions Lyon a run for their money for the third straight year in Turin. There wasn’t a win in shocking fashion like we saw in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals last year, but there was the sight of the Bianconere pulling even with the French giants through an own goal on a Bonansea attempted cross in the 52nd minute and coming away with a point after a 1-1 draw on Thursday night at the Juventus Stadium.

It was very an early second-half reward for what proved to be a much-improved showing from Montemurro’s crew at the halftime break. And honestly, if you look at some of the faces after the final whistle sounded, it seems as though they expected more — like a win.

That’s the expectation level that Montemurro has set in. And it’s been there for everybody to see once again against Lyon, arguably the most-accomplished women’s club Europe has and one that a couple of current Juve players can talk about when it comes to their success.

But on this night, Juve showed that it can hang with one of Europe’s biggest names. Yes, Lyon is not at full strength and has injuries up and down the roster. But based on how things went against Arsenal last week, you know Lyon was coming to Turin hungry for a result that involved more than just one point. (Don’t forget that Juventus’ most recent domestic result this past weekend was ... less than ideal, a 4-3 loss to AC Milan that dropped them to fourth in the Serie A Femminile table.)

Instead, Juve was able to maintain their spot in second place in Group C as we head into the portion of the group stage schedule where Juve faces Arsenal in back-to-back games.

On Thursday, the shot count was totally in Lyon’s favor, with Juve being outshot 24-10. Yet with all of those shots, all of those attempts, Juve keeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin had to make all of three saves. Three! That’s it. She wasn’t having to be the super hero that she was, say, against Chelsea in London during last season’s group stage.

Basically, Lyon could have done more. But same can be said for the Juve women.

That’s why there might be a small feeling of regret in knowing that they could have gotten more than just a point against a shorthanded Lyon side that was definitely a little wounded after their big loss to open the UWCL group stage.

Regardless of all that, though, through two group stage games, we can say that Juventus Women are right in the thick of it in a group with a red-hot Arsenal squad — which roll into Turin on Nov. 24 — and the reigning Women’s Champions League winners. You can’t ask for much more than that.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

Joe Montemurro — pretty good at this coaching thing!

Since it’s almost November, you know what’s coming next, folks. Let’s check out Joe’s scarf on this chilly late-October evening in Turin ...