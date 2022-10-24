The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 122: Juve pummel Empoli, deliver good vibes

On Friday night, Juventus did something they haven’t done a lot of this season.

Juve didn’t just win a game. They won a game and did so in relatively convincing fashion.

That is what Friday night provided us, with Juve recording their second win in a row for the first time this season against Serie A opposition. It was the kind of game in which a lot of players actually did play well, and the three goal scorers — Moise Kean, West McKennie and Adrien Rabiot — all ended lengthy scoring droughts against domestic opposition.

All in all, a pretty good day at the office.

That’s something we haven’t been able to say much this season.

And because of it, we actually bring you a podcast in which we are in a relatively good mood. (I know, those have been pretty rare this season knowing how things have gone.)

On this episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including Juventus giving us something fun to watch against Empoli, Filip Kostic being a dude who will cross and cross and cross and cross some more, and Moise Kean not being totally BACK but showing signs of improvement.

Some thoughts on the win over Empoli and how Juventus actually played pretty well.

We know, it’s hard to believe after what we’ve seen this season, too, but it actually happened. And we know the caveat is that “it’s just Empoli,” but that’s fine because it’s not like they can control who’s playing opposite of them.

Some players who had been having some rough patches really did play well.

Guess who looks like they’re going to be be coming back soon? Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba.

The thing is, though, just what should we expect from them upon their immediate return considering that we’re just a few weeks away from the World Cup break?

Our lone Twitter question of the week — just how much Paul Pogba (and to a further extent Federico Chiesa) fit into things when he does indeed come back from injury?

You can listen to Episode 122 of The Old Lady Speaks here:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday mornings/afternoons (now that Juve are done with Monday night games for a while!) for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.