Juventus 4 - Empoli 0: Initial reaction and random observations

Let’s just say that if you were a beating kind of person and you played some favorable odds in Juventus’ game against Empoli on Friday night, you would probably be walking away with a decent chunk of money considering who did what and how the Bianconeri played.

No, really.

A nice wad of cash.

Three of Juventus’ players who had some of the longest goal-scoring droughts against Serie A opposition found the back of the net in their 4-0 victory over Empoli at the Allianz Stadium. There’s no mistake in all of that — Moise Kean, Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot (times two!) all were on the scoresheet and eliminated nearly three years worth of combined time without a goal in Serie A to help Juventus claim back-to-back wins over Italian opposition for the first time this season.

And just for added measure, Friday night was the first time Juve hit the four-goal mark this season — a 2022-23 campaign that has been filled with what Max Allegri’s squad hasn’t been able to do in the final third rather than any sort of offensive prowess.

So for a team that has been described as basically wearing the emotions of the most recent result on their sleeves, the first night of poker of the season before a big trip to Portugal in the Champions League has to feel pretty good knowing how much of this year has gone.

Not bad for building off the Turin derby win, either.

Who knows how the Champions League matchup with Benfica will go on Tuesday night with Benfica based solely on how their first matchup went in Turin a few weeks ago. But when it comes to how Juventus was playing going into that first meeting compared to them coming off a big 4-0 win — sure, yeah, it’s Empoli, fine — I feel pretty safe in saying I will take Friday night’s version of Juventus over just about any other one from this season.

Dare I say that Juventus was actually ... an enjoyable watch against Empoli?

Say it ain’t so, I know. But this is a season in which there’s been very few positive things to grasp onto. There’s been terrible performances against other domestic opponents that are comparable to Empoli. There’s been terrible performances against teams that are better than Empoli and most certainly teams that are much worse.

Like we’ve been saying for weeks now, Juventus has been prone to taking two steps backward right when it looks like they might take one step forward. (Or, in most cases, just after they took another step back a few days earlier.) So after a small step forward against Torino over the weekend, Juventus went and took another step forward on Friday night.

We’ll see what’s to come of it, but for one night Juventus gave us something good to watch.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS