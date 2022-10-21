Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Empoli

“We have to follow up on that (Derby della Mole) win by beating Empoli.”

These are the words of Max Allegri during his pre-match press conference. It is very much an obvious kind of statement heading into tonight’s game against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium, but those words are still very much the truth as Juventus looks to actually win back-to-back Serie A fixtures for the first time this season.

Yes, Juve still haven’t won back-to-back Serie A fixtures and we’re heading into the third weekend of October.

But, Juventus have been, well ... underwhelming this season, to say the very least.

The Derby della Mole was a win, but it also wasn’t anything special in terms of a performance. So, while Allegri that Juve needs to follow up on how things went against Torino, the biggest thing is that his team gets another win and tries to get things back on track during a very uncertain time at the club.

So maybe Juventus is able to build off the Turin derby win and make it a Friday worth actually watching them play. Or it will end up being the kind of game that we’ve seen too many times before with the end result being one that is the reason why Juventus enters the 11th league fixture of the season in eighth place and just a few points ahead of their opposition on this night.

MATCH INFO

When: Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and around Europe; 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Cuadrado; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Kean.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Alex Sandro, Gatti, Miretti, Paredes, Fagioli, Milik, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Empoli starting XI (4-3-1-2): Vicario; Stojanovic, De Winter, Luperto, Parisi; Haas, Marin, Bandinelli; Pjaca; Destro, Satriano.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 3 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BT Sport app, BTSport.com (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky GO Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.