Juventus Women win UWCL group stage opener against FC Zürich

The roar that Valentina Cernoia let loose when her 71st-minute goal broke the deadlock on Wednesday night said so much about how things had been going up until that point.

It was a long-awaited breakthrough.

It was the reward for everything the Juve women had done up until that point.

Within the last 20 minutes of their 2-0 win over Swiss champions FC Zürich, Juventus Women was able to flip a scoreless game previously full of frustration in front of goal into the kind of deal in which they probably expected to happen a lot sooner. It was, statistically, the kind of dominant showing that might have you thinking the score should have been a lot more than just two goals coming after the final 20 minutes are played. At the same time, it was the kind of night in which Cernoia and Barbara Bonansea didn’t find the back of the net until the 71st and 85th minutes, respectively — which, as you can tell from those two times, meant it was 70 minutes full of pushing for an opening goal and not seeing anything materialize because of it.

But, with a couple of subs at the right time, Juve manager Joe Montemurro saw his team get that breakthrough they so desired and get a win in Switzerland to begin the Women’s Champions League group stage for the second straight season.

Combine that with what happened in the other matchup in Group C and ... boy, there’s a whole lot of potential for some craziness to happen over the next few matchups as the level of competition for the Juve women goes way, way up.

That’s a big reason why getting a win Wednesday night, no matter how they got there, was so vital if Juve wanted to get out of the group stage for the second straight season. Coming out of Pot 3 again this season, Juve was again matched up with two of the best teams in Europe, including the reigning UWCL champions in Lyon. Getting the three points against FC Zürich had to happen because, even though they were away from home, Juventus Women were most definitely the favorites to come out victorious.

And, sure, it wasn’t all that great at times.

And, yeah, their finishing should have been better than what it was.

But Montemurro’s team has shown the ability to win these kinds of games even when everything isn’t necessarily clicking the way they need them to or, honestly, want them to.

They did it again Wednesday night.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS