Juventus 3 - Bologna 0: Initial reaction and random observations

It was around the 55th minute and, as I am want to do when things are not all that great in Juventus land, I sent out a tweet on the BWRAO Twitter account to basically express my displeasure with the proceedings up to that point.

The tweet read: “Thrilling start to the second half this has been.”

Over the course of the next seven or eight minutes, this is what Juventus ended up doing:

59th minute: Dusan Vlahovic goal

62nd minute: Arek Milik goal

OK, so sometimes the tweets can work in mysterious ways if you believe that a guy sitting in his recliner and tweeting away about Juventus from thousands of miles away can have some sort of impact on things. But there’s no denying that the goals from Vlahovic and Milik — two of the best ones Juve’s scored all season — were the breathing room that everybody was hoping for but not necessarily were convinced would actually happen. It allowed a rather nervy 1-0 lead to turn into a comfortable final 25 minutes, with Juventus ending their five-game winless run in all competitions thanks to a 3-0 win over Bologna at Allianz Stadium.

That is what we like to call in the business “a much-needed win.”

And while it certainly is a result that doesn’t cure all of Juventus’ ills, it’s a momentary respite from what had become the usual talking points after an Allegri-coached game.

Was it dominant? Well, this is what I’m struggling with. I don’t think it was as dominant as some folks on certain broadcasts made it out to be considering that Juventus had all of three shots on goal in the first half and wasn’t looking all that great in the second half before the two goals in less than four minutes. There very much was a good amount of time to begin the second half in which you’re thinking to yourself something along the lines of “Juventus makes one mistake and this thing is all tied up again.” That was just the nature of the beast, and that is very much a Juventus kind of thing during the 2022-23 season to think.

Can you imagine what that stadium would have been like — even though it was very much not a full stadium on the East grandstand side — if Juventus did allow a tying goal? They weren’t exactly a rowdy crowd or anything to it when Juve went ahead and then added to their lead, but I’m pretty sure they would have been in the bad sense of it if Bologna had scored.

Thankfully, the shithouse kind of stuff that Juventus has shown to us time and time again when playing teams that are in the bottom half of the table didn’t show its face again.

I guess what I’m trying to say is that this kind of low-key, rather drama-free kind of game is something we haven’t seen from Juventus in quite a while. It’s something I would love to see more often, of course, and obviously something that I would be OK with happening before I tweet about how kinda meh the second half is going right before goals are scored.

But above all else, Juventus winning and trying to put some good form together during this six-week stretch prior to the World Cup break is the most important thing of all. This win will only mean so much if Juve don’t get the job done midweek against Maccabi Haifa and then next weekend at the San Siro against AC Milan.

This is one step forward. A small step, but a step nonetheless. I’ll take it compard to

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS