Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Bologna

For the next six weeks, there will be Juventus games every three or four days. In previous years, that would usually be a good thing, with the Bianconeri playing well and all of us getting the chance to see our favorite club continue to go out and do good things.

This season, though, that doesn’t always sound like a very entertaining proposition.

At least based on how Juventus has played for much of the 2022-23 season to date.

Ah, but luckily for us, folks, Max Allegri has said that this is the start of a new season for Juventus! That is something to be excited about because so many things that Allegri has said over the past 16 months have gone right. A new season with a new look to the team and a new mindset as compared to what we saw prior to the international break when Juve was absolutely awful in a loss to Serie A newbies Monza. A new season in which the players who looked so bad and out of it against Monza suddenly click into gear and actually play up to their potential.

So, hooray for a new season!

Let’s see if there’s actually something different about Juventus in October compared to the Juventus that we saw slogging its way through September. For one weekend we could potentially think that something good is happening. But if nothing good actually does happen, then this “new season” is going to look a lot like the previous season that supposedly ended two weeks ago in Monza.

It sure would be nice to see something different from this team for the simple fact that much of what we’ve witnessed thus far has been utter crap and nothing to inspire any sort of confidence in Allegri’s project going forward. Because this season has been bad so far, and the last thing we need entering this six-week stretch of non-stop football is for more of the same to take place.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, De Sciglio, Cuadrado, Gatti, Rugani, Miretti, Paredes, Fagioli, Kean, Soulé.

Bologna starting XI (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; De Silvestri, Bonifazi, Joaquin Sosa, Lykogiannīs; Dominguez, Schouten; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone; Arnautovic.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BT Sport app, BTSport.com (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky GO Italia (Italy).

