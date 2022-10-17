OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Bremer out three weeks with hamstring injury

For second time in as many games, a very important Juventus player made their way to J Medical for tests following the need to be substituted earlier than expected because they had picked up a muscle injury.

First it was Angel Di Maria against Maccabi Haifa rolling up to J Medical on Thursday and then being diagnosed with a hamstring injury that will keep him out three weeks. And now, two days after Juventus’ 1-0 win over city rivals Torino in the Derby della Mole, Bremer walked that same path that Di Maria had a few days earlier to get tests done.

The results from the second one are basically the same as the first one.

Juventus will be without Bremer for three weeks due to a “ low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the left thigh,” the club announced on Monday. You knew it was going to be some sort of hamstring injury because Bremer was seen multiple times as he was subbed off the field in the 52nd minute of Saturday night’s game holding the area of his leg in which the hamstring is located, with the only real unknown at the time was just how long Juve’s latest muscle injury would keep him out for.

Of course, with Bremer’s injury coming at the time in which it has, will have him out for the vast majority of Juventus’ remaining games before the World Cup break. He will definitely miss the last two Champions League group stage games against Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain as well as the first Derby d’Italia of the season against Inter on Nov. 6.

That’s very much less than ideal.

And just how Juventus manager Max Allegri handles all of it lineup-wise is very much a giant question mark right now. Allegri has been very much trying to limit the amount of minutes Leonardo Bonucci has gotten this season as he’s dealt with his own injury issues, with Danilo becoming a center back more often than not to help fill the spot left by Bonucci. At the same time, that means that Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti have rarely played this season, meaning the only two natural center backs outside of Bonucci on the roster have played a combined 270 minutes in Serie A this season.

That’s also very much less than ideal.

So now Allegri has big decisions to make with his best defender on the mend for the next three weeks. Knowing who’s on the schedule, that’s not what you want to hear with so much on the line both domestically and in Europe.