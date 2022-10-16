Allegri: Juventus had the right approach against Torino

Juventus eked out a 1-0 win in the Derby della Mole against cross-city rivals Torino, keeping their years-long streak of picking up a result against them going. A goal from Dusan Vlahovic midway through the second half settled the tie for the visiting Juve, and after the game coach Massimiliano Allegri was complimentary of his side’s efforts.

“The lads proved today they are a team. We were organized, starting from the way we controlled the game, we had lots of shots on goal. I am happy, especially as it’s the first away win of the season, we had failed to score in three of our last five matches, so it was not easy. They showed character. “It’s disappointing we had this recent spell, but sometimes situations come together and are beyond our control. We made a first small step today to getting out of the situation, I had no doubts they would, and now we need to continue. “We’ve had a few crossroads lately. One was Salernitana, everyone knows what happened in that game, and the lads realized they needed to react. I was relaxed on the bench, as I saw the team had the right approach. We could’ve scored earlier and had more chances, but that will come with time as we gradually improve.”

Moise Kean got the surprise start along with Vlahovic with Arkadiusz Milik not fully fit.

“I said at half-time, when the two strikers are superior to their defenders, we need to keep seeking them. Moise had a good game and deserved the goal. Paredes came on with the right spirit in the final five minutes. I talk to Vlahovic all the time, he is only 23 years old, everyone can still improve, even veterans, let alone someone of his age. “Obviously, if you don’t get everyone back behind the ball when you lose it, then you are in trouble. This time we were careful and all worked together to get back into shape. “It was the attitude, quite apart from the tactics, that I liked. The more duels you win, the better your chances of winning the game. Bruno Giorgi used to say that every time at Cagliari, it was over 30 years ago, basically prehistory, but the sport hasn’t changed.”

Juventus were in a 3-5-2 formation this evening with Leonardo Bonucci on the bench, but coming on to replace the injured Bremer.

“Everyone did well, with Bremer and then Bonucci. With three defenders, it’s important to always be aggressive, but we also marked well inside and outside the area.”

Were the Juve squad going to stay in retreat mode after this game?

“I told the lads they can go home and hug their loved ones this evening.”

For his part, Vlahovic dismissed a question posed to him asking if Allegri had lost the players’ confidence.