Juventus 1 - Torino 0: Initial reaction and random observations

On the surface of it, there wasn’t a whole lot of improvement from Juventus last game to the one they played Saturday night. Ritiro was not the cure-all that some probably hoped it would be in terms of improving the team’s overall performance level. (But when is it ever?)

Yet, no matter how much the squad is struggling to do much of anything right, there’s always one good thing to remember.

Juventus has Dusan Vlahovic. Their opponent doesn’t.

It was Vlahovic who decided the first Derby della Mole of the 2022-23 season and gave Juventus some much-needed respite from the current state of things at the club. Torino, for whatever reason, lost track of the best goal-scoring threat that Juventus has, allowing the big Serbian to roam free at the back post and score the ultimate poacher’s goal at the back post off a flick from Danilo. It gave Juventus the lead and ultimately a 1-0 win over their cross-town rivals at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, the Bianconeri’s first away win of the season in all competitions.

Let me remind you that this game was played on the 15th day of October. Juventus’ season began on exactly two months earlier on Aug. 15, 2022.

Recording your first away win of the season this far into said season is just a sign of how bad Juventus has been so far this season. Saying it’s been a struggle has been an understatement, and it’s not like Juve has been facing the likes of AC Milan every time they play away from the Allianz Stadium.

For much of this night, it looked pretty much the status quo of what we’ve become accustomed to under Max Allegri. The attack was stagnant, the passing was bad and the defense was leaving opportunities for Torino to try and exploit for what felt like much of the time they had the ball. It was a slog — especially in the first half — and pretty much resembled what Juve had done just a few nights earlier against Maccabi Haifa.

Thankfully, on one of the last scoring chances of the night, Vlahovic was able to strike.

Seeing Vlahovic explode with joy was pretty much the opposite of expressions that we had seen from him in the 70 or so minutes prior. The frustration that we’ve seen for so much of this season was ever-present, with #DusanFace becoming more and more frequent as the minutes ticked away.

That all changed with his goal. And for one post-game team talk, Juve could have some sort of happiness behind it. That hasn’t been happening much at all lately, so you’ll take it where you can get it, right? I know I will simply because Juve now has many league wins as they do draws. (It’s the small victories, folks.)

Basically, a few hundred words into this, my main point is this: When in doubt, get the ball to Dusan. It might not always result in goals, but it does a good portion of the time. That is what Juve paid for, and that is what Juve needs to help make happen more often.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

After everything that’s gone on this season and all the reported drama going on behind the scenes, this moment after the final whistle brought a smile to my face: