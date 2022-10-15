Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Torino

In previous years, we’ve usually rolled out the line where this is the kind of match where you throw each team’s form out the window and then just watch them brawl for 90 minutes.

The Derby della Mole is very much one of those deals.

But this year? Well, I can tell you that I would love to throw Juventus’ form out the window and never see it again. And that’s not just because the Turin derby has arrived this weekend and we’re about to find out if Max Allegri having his squad go into ritiro is actually going to work in some sort of positive way. Juventus are very much at the lowest of lows that we’ve seen in quite a while, and not even a win over their city rivals will be the thing that cures all of those ills.

At the very least, maybe for one weekend we can see Juventus get a win away from home.

You know, since they haven’t done that yet this season.

So maybe changing something that is rather important and hasn’t been done yet this season for the better would very much be nice development. As compared to the alternative, which is what we’ve gotten for much of this godforsaken season to date.

Let’s just hope that this weekend goes a little better than last weekend. Not that it could get much worse based on how Juventus’ season has gone thus far.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. in Italy and around Europe; 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 12 p.m. Eastern time, 9 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Miretti, Paredes, Fagioli, Milik, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Torino starting XI (3-4-3): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schuurs, Rodriguez; Aina, Lukic, Linetty, Lazaro; Miranchuk, Vlasic, Radonjic.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BT Sport app, BTSport.com (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky GO Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.