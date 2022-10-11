Juventus 0 - Maccabi Haifa 2: Initial reaction and random observations

At some point, all you have to do is laugh, people.

It is likely that it will be some sort of a sick and maniacal laugh with your hand over your face and your head shaking at the same time, but it’s a laugh nonetheless. And because of how Juventus has just played in a 2-0 loss to Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday night, that kind of laugh is very much deserved right now.

Or, I’m guessing that you’ve already gotten to that point over the course of the last month or so. Maybe it arrived over the weekend when Juve couldn’t do much right against Milan. Maybe it arrived when Juve were losing to Monza in the first game that Raffaele Palladino ever managed at the senior level. Maybe it was the first loss of the season when Juve looked completely inept for the first 45 minutes against Paris Saint-Germain, a clear sign of the gap between those two sides.

No matter what point you got there, you most definitely are there now.

That’s because this was one of those nights that really hit home just what kind of deteriorated state Juventus finds itself in as the final weeks of 2022 quickly arrive. The squad is a mess, the best players are out hurt and then get hurt again when they do come back and the manager is just completely unwilling to change his ways to give his team even the slightest bit of a respite from what they’ve become accustomed to over the last 16 months.

It’s bad. It’s really, really bad. Sacking the manager isn’t going to suddenly fix everything, but it’s a start. The thing is, though, Max Allegri won’t be the guy walking into Andrea Agnelli’s office on Wednesday morning handing in his letter of resignation. Juventus, as far as we can tell, is very much still backing their under-fire manager. So unless things seriously change at the top, this may as well keep going on ... and on ... and on, with no end in sight actually visible prior to the World Cup break.

3 - Prior to this season Juventus had never lost three of their first four matches in a #UCL group stage. Collapse.#MaccabiJuve pic.twitter.com/aYLCR0HT90 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 11, 2022

I can sit here and tell you about how Juventus got dominated for much of the night by a Maccabi Haifa side that had just lost to Allegri’s squad six days earlier. I can tell you that Juve — shockingly! (except not at all — looked like a team that had no idea what it wanted to do or how to even recover once they fell behind early in the first half.

But this is nothing new. Juve looking completely lost on the field has been happening more often than not this season. Allegri looking like he has no ideas in how to try and solve things isn’t new, either. This is common place for Juventus in the 2022-23 season. It’s why they’re eighth in the Serie A table and why they’ve got all of one win in four Champions League group stage games this season.

Things are bad. They’re really, really bad.

Did you think the Monza loss was rock bottom? It’s proven not to be.

Did you think the loss to Milan over the weekend was rock bottom? Nope, try again.

This loss to Maccabi Haifa could be rock bottom, but Juventus plays again on Saturday, so there’s always a chance that Torino gives us a new level of rock bottom all of four days after we though this was rock bottom.

That might be the most interesting part of Juventus’ season until a managerial change is made (if one is made) — let’s just see how far this team can sink before the World Cup break arrives. It’s better than actually thinking that this team has a chance of turning things around, right?

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS