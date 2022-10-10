The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 120: Juve regress back to the mean vs. Milan

Here we are again.

One weekend after getting the chance to talk about Juventus actually winning a game, we’re back to regularly scheduled programming for the 2022-23 season.

That means we’re talking about Juventus losing. We’re talking about Juventus playing poorly on their way to said loss. And we’re talking about Juventus dropping points against one of their direct rivals for the top-4 in the Serie A table.

(Not for the Serie A title because, let’s be real, Juve ain’t winning that.)

So here we are to talk to you about Juve’s 2-0 loss to AC Milan over the weekend at the San Siro. It was the kind of performance we’ve seen before. It was the kind of loss that we’ve seen before with players making mistakes, looking like they don’t really have a plan of what to do and their manager is just aimlessly screaming at them on the sideline for no reason.

This is Juve’s reality now. It’s sad, sad reality.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including Juventus isn’t very good, Juventus won’t be coming anywhere close to competing for the Serie A title and even with all the injuries Milan had they were still able to make Max Allegri look rather bad.

So, about that Juventus performance against AC Milan over the weekend.

Sorry to Juventus’ win over Maccabi Haifa, but we’re not going to talk much about you this week. This is about Juve failing in a big game again rather than beating the minnows of the Champions League group.

Juventus’ first nine games of the season in the 2022-23 campaign are officially worse than in the 2021-22 campaign, one where we thought it couldn’t necessarily get any worse.

Things just keep repeating themselves this season and there’s no end in sight.

If there are any hopes left that Juventus will get to the Champions League knockout rounds now that they’ve got their first European win of the season on the board.

Twitter questions — including concerns of how Max Allegri has handled Manuel Locatelli this season, who needs to take the bulk of the blame for all of Juventus’ failures this season, should we (n a twisted way) pull for Juve to keep playing poorly so the management parts ways with Max Allegri sooner, and digging deep to find an actual positive form this season.

You can listen to Episode 120 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday mornings/afternoons (now that Juve are done with Monday night games for a while!) for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.