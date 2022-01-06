Juventus 1 - Napoli 1: Initial reaction and random observations

As the minutes ticked by and the first half went on, I couldn’t help think to myself that this is starting to look like the kind of night where Juventus is going to regret not putting away any one of the multiple scoring chances they had. One after another, chances were created, but it’s fair to say that David Ospina probably didn’t feel all too threatened in the Napoli goal.

And what do you know, even with Federico Chiesa leveling things up on his return to the starting lineup, I’m sitting here at the final whistle with thoughts of this could have gone a lot better for Juventus.

A game that Juve needed to win didn’t end that way, with Chiesa’s goal being the one and only time the Bianconeri found the back of the net in a 1-1 draw against an extremely shorthanded Napoli side that put up one hell of a fight Thursday night. As much as that was the case, though, the same kind of attacking problems we’ve seen from Juventus over the last couple of months rang true again in the first game of 2022 — chances were created, but those same chances weren’t put away. It didn’t matter who it was — Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Weston McKennie or even Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean in the second half — Juve’s inability to finish any one of their 19 shots on the night is a big reason why they’re walking away from this game with one point rather than three.

Think of it this way ...

Of those 19 shots, Juve put all of four on target. Take away Chiesa’s goal, and Juventus put three of their other 18 attempts on frame. That just simply isn’t good enough, and it’s a situation that we’ve seen time and time again this season.

As much as Ospina saw Juventus players running toward his goal, it’s not like they were putting him under a lot of pressure and forcing save after save out of him. And even then, the saves he had to make outside of that out-of-nowhere volley from Chiesa were all that difficult. This was the kind of game where Juventus did the first part of the equation right, but the back end of things just misfired from the start.

And even then there were still a number of close calls ‚ which is just a little extra salt in the wound.

God, if Diego Demme doesn’t deflect that Dybala cross into the box in the second half. Or if Kean is able to put that stoppage-time header on frame rather than sending it a couple of feet over the crossbar. I could go on and on and on. Juventus had chances, they just couldn’t finish them because they’re a wasteful team who needs a consistent goal scorer so freakin’ bad.

Instead, this is who they are. And in games in which they fall behind 1-0 and need at least two goals to flip the scoreline in their favor, it’s always going to be a task.

They got halfway there Thursday night. Finishing the job, though, was an uphill battle that they couldn’t quite overcome — and the kind of offensive struggle that we’ve seen too many times already this season and bound to see again before the 2021-22 campaign is over.

I hate playing the “What if” or “If only” game, but that is definitely something I’m doing right now. I can’t help. Don’t judge me, people. It just happens.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS