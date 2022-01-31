OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Aaron Ramsey joins Rangers on loan from Juventus

Following some last minute interest in Juventus’ unwanted midfielder Aaron Ramsey, it appears Glasgow Rangers joined the mix of clubs making a pitch for the 31-year-old midfielder and have sealed the deal as well. Reports are that this is just a loan deal and there’s no option for the Scottish side to buy him outright.

His injury record that has blighted most of his career continued to ensure that he never really made the fit at the Bianconeri, and despite showing a couple of flashes here and there, never quite lived up to the high free agent wages that the club had offered him.

With financial austerity measures fully in place at Juve now, and the club spending a significant outlay on new players Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria, funds will have to be made available by purging the squad of deadweight and that starts with Ramsey.

Rangers do not have the financial means to make this happen and it was reported that Juventus took on the bulk of his reported £400,000 wages per week just to make this move happen.

The former Arsenal player joined Juve in the summer of 2019 on a four-year deal, and getting rid of the Wales international who played only 3,000-odd minutes over seventy games, scoring six times and assisting another six goals, will go a long way towards clearing out some room on the wage bill.

Other teams that had been linked with a move for Ramsey included Everton, West Ham, Wolves, Burnley and Newcastle, but it was reported the player turned down the last pair as they are both embroiled in relegation scraps.