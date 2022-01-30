Reports: Juventus agree to deal for Frosinone defender Federico Gatti

Just because Juventus’ major business is done doesn’t mean they’re totally done with the January transfer wheeling and dealing just yet.

They’re still very much active and doing business.

According to multiple reports in Italy from the likes of Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti, La Gazzetta dello Sport and others on Sunday, Juventus has agreed to a €7.5 million deal 23-year-old Frosinone defender Federico Gatti. Gatti, a central defender in his first season with Frosinone, had been linked with Serie A clubs like Inter Milan, Torino and Napoli, with Inter reportedly bidding €7 million in the last few days. Torino had also reportedly been in talks with Frosinone to try and bring Gatti to the granata side of Turin, but it was Juventus’ bid that has won out.

Gatti will, according to reports, stay at Frosinone for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Conferme totali: #Gatti alla #Juventus, resterà in prestito al Frosinone fino al termine della stagione // Confirmed: Gatti joins Juventus, he’ll stay at Frosinone until the end of the season ✅⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 30, 2022

And so it goes. The wild end to the January transfer window continues as Juve try to set things up for the future after doing so much to try and fill a couple of immediate holes.

Gatti, who has been playing in the lower divisions of Italian football throughout his young career, has certainly had a breakout season with Frosinone in Serie B. He has made 18 league appearances, scoring three goals and helping lead a Frosinone defense that is currently third-best in Serie B with 18 goals allowed in 20 games.

With him reportedly set to stay on loan for the rest of this season, this is obviously one for the future more than the present. It’s very much good to have this kind of depth waiting in the wings, and Gatti is young enough where you could see him being a backup next season or sent out on loan to a Serie A club if Juve deem that better.

Either way, Juve’s busy end to the January window continues, and they’ve got another sought after player being added to their ranks.