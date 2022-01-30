Reports: Juventus, Tottenham agree to Dejan Kulusevski deal

When Fabio Paratici took over as Tottenham’s Managing Director of Football over the summer, you knew at some point that he would eventually turn to Juventus to try and bring some new blood to London. It just so happened that the first step was the manager, but a couple of months later it is now about to impact Antonio Conte’s roster.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti, Juventus and Tottenham defined the initial loan signing of Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski. The cost of said loan will reportedly be €5 million, with Tottenham potentially paying another €35 million when the buy option becomes an obligation if certain sporting achievements are hit. We don’t know what those are at the moment, but those conditions seem rather likely to be hit for Juventus to ship out a player they bought for an initial €35 million fee two years ago.

By, you guessed it, Paratici.

Kulusevski is expected to fly to London at some point during the day Sunday, with the move now pretty much finalized and financial terms agreed to by both parties after some late-night discussions Saturday night going into Sunday morning.

This has seemingly happened, at least in the press, over the last 48 or 72 hours, with Kulusevki suddenly becoming expendable even though Juventus aren’t exactly as flush with wingers as they were a few weeks ago. But, clearly, something has happened to where Max Allegri has the young Swede so far down on the depth chart that Juve’s front office felt like they could afford to part ways with a player who while talented has yet to truly show just what kind of player he can be while in Turin the last season and a half.

Where he fits into Conte’s system still remains to be seen, but for a player who has started just five league games this season, Kulusevski most definitely needed to make a choice for the betterment of his career. And, as you can probably imagine, he feels like that can happen better at Tottenham than it can at Juventus even with the Bianconeri’s best winger on the shelf for the next seven months.

Kulusevski doesn’t look like the only Juventus player who will be heading to London in the next day or two. But, right now, he is about to be the first as Paratici at least attempts to get some of the band back together as he tries to fill the desires of a guy like Conte who is never truly satisfied with the squad that he has at his disposal.