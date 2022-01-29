Reports: Tottenham ‘working on’ deal to sign Juve winger Dejan Kulusevski

It looks as though Juventus’ January transfer activity won’t end just because Dusan Vlahovic has arrived and everybody in the front office can pack it in for the next couple of months.

The determining factor when it comes to any other potential additions has always been the same — they will arrive if anybody does end up leaving over the next few days.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, one of those players could be young Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski, who was previously thought to be off the market now that Federico Chiesa is going to miss at least the next seven months after undergoing ACL surgery. As Ornstein reports, it is Tottenham — and former Juve Director of Football Fabio Paratici — who is now in the mix to try and sign Kulusevski on an initial loan with a still to be determined option or obligation to buy being worked in for the summer. That option, according to Ornstein, depends on just how much Tottenham is willing to offer for Kulusevski, who has also been linked with a move to AC Milan in recent days.

According to Sky Italia’s Fabrizio Romano, Juventus prefer the clause to be an obligatio nto buy, with the price in the neighborhood of €40 million.

Remember, it is Paratici who signed Kulusevski from Atalanta two years ago this month.

EXCL: Tottenham working on deal to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus. 21yo Sweden attacker contracted to 2025 so if deal happens would expect loan + option/obligation. Paratici a big admirer. W/ @JackPittBrooke & @CDEccleshare for @TheAthleticUK #THFC https://t.co/gUGdlPwymH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 28, 2022

The 21-year-old Kulusevski first arrived from Atalanta for €35 million after impressing while on loan at Parma. Things have not been the same as they were when he was at the Tardini, with his inconsistent play highlighting just how tough of a transition it has been to the big stage at Juventus. That has resulted in plenty of speculation about his future, with Spurs now very much looking like a potential destination because of the dude who signed him in Turin is now helping call the shots in London.

Another part of the potential deal: Kulusevski has a fan in Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who tried to sign the Swede when he was a teenager during the latter’s time managing at Inter Milan.

The obvious question remains just what Tottenham would be willing to offer money-wise and if it’s enough to see Juventus pull the trigger on the rumored deal. It would mean Juve could have a last-minute scramble to try and find somebody to take Kulusevski’s roster spot, or maybe it would open the door for somebody from the Under-23 side — Matias Soule? Marley Ake? — to take the reserve role that Kulusevski currently occupies.

Either way, it’s an interesting twist to a January transfer window that had very little going on for the first few weeks. Now, with just a few days to go, there looks like there could well be some intriguing action taking place.