Dusan Vlahovic undergoes medical ahead of his Juventus move

Just a few minutes before 9 a.m., a tall guy in Juventus training gear rolled to J Medical, jumped out of the car he was in and started walking toward the front door. The crowd assembled outside of the usual waiting area for an arrival began to cheer in anticipation of it being the guy that everybody was waiting for.

“You were all thinking it was someone else that arrived isn’t it?” the man quipped, clearly aware that nobody in the crowd was there to see him once they figured out who it was.

That man was Leonardo Bonucci, arriving at J Medical for his own respective medical checks after missing the last couple of weeks due to injury.

An hour after Bonucci rolled up to J Medical, the star of the day did arrive. In what has seemingly become the regular attire for a new signing, Dusan Vlahovic hopped out of the Jeep that brought him to Juve’s medical facility and gave a thumbs up and a wave to the assembled crowd and media. It was the first sight of the guy who is now “Dusan Vlahovic, soon-to-be Juventus player” after the final details of his €70 million move (plus €5 million in bonuses) from Fiorentina to Juventus were hammered out.

There he is. There’s our guy. There’s the dude who will be one of the centerpieces of Juventus for hopefully many, many years to come. He may not wear the No. 9 this season, but he most certainly will have it when Juventus kicks things off next season.

In what has seemingly been the opposite of Juve’s last big signing, Manuel Locatelli, things essentially popped at the beginning fo the week and are now just a contract signing away from being done before the work week is over. There weren’t what felt like hundreds of meetings like took place with the Locatelli negotiations, and there is obviously a much, much less complicated way that this deal got done to begin with. Fiorentina had an asking price, Juventus met said price and Vlahovic, on the same day that he is celebrating his 22nd birthday, is now in Turin and about to make the move that he wanted all along.

Vlahovic will reportedly make €7 million net a season, quickly becoming one of the top earners at the club even before he puts on a jersey for the first time in a game. He is now the man to lead the line and get this attack back into shape where it doesn’t have to grind it goals and can actually finish chances on a regular basis.

While we wait for Vlahovic’s first goal in bianconero, we can at least say this: Serie A’s top goal scorer is going to officially be a Juventus player in just a matter of hours, and that’s pretty dang cool.