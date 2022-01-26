Report: Arthur Melo’s potential loan move to Arsenal doesn’t look likely

On this episode of “As the Potential Midfielders to Leave Juventus Turns...” we have the latest update on the Arthur-to-Arsenal chase. And this time it doesn’t bring any good news for those who want to see the Brazilian midfielder and his tiny circles head to London before the month is over.

According to The Athletic on Wednesday evening, talks between Juventus and Arsenal haven’t exactly gone well as they try to reach the final step in completing the loan deal to send Arthur to London over the next few days. Talks have been described as “diminishing” and while both sides agreed to an 18-month length of the loan the sticking point appears a buy option worth €40 million that Arsenal don’t seem to way to have included.

David Ornstein, the man behind The Athletic’s report, described things as such: “As things stand it’s not happening.”

Arsenal chances of Arthur loan diminishing. They want him until summer, Juventus want 18 months. Edu & Cherubini eventually aligned on 18 months + buy option at ~€40m but #AFC hierarchy reluctant. As things stand it’s not happening @TheAthleticUK #Juve https://t.co/VfOZrDj8TR — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 26, 2022

As Aaron Ramsey continues to be the case of the want-away midfielder but continues to reject moves back to the Premier League, Arthur and now Rodrigo Bentancur have been two of the midfielders that are actually in talks to potentially join new teams in England. While both moves have never been easy because Juventus wants a player to replace them before they actually allow either South American to leave, each deal has had its own difficulties and hurdles to try and get over.

When it comes to Arthur’s deal, according to The Athletic, Arsenal originally wanted to just bring the Brazilian in on a loan deal that would just be for the rest of the season. However, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini was the one to push for an 18-month deal with the aforementioned option to make his move to Arsenal a permanent one.

There is reported reluctance on Arsenal’s end in terms of bringing Arthur in for that period of time. Because of that, “it was decided not to proceed with the proposal,” according to Ornstein. There is no word if that is because of Arthur’s salary or just because they don’t want to commit to him beyond that long of a loan spell, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be switching in the black and white of Juventus for the Arsenal red in the next few days.