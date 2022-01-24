Allegri says draw the right result between Juventus and Milan

Juventus went to San Siro and fought AC Milan to a stalemate that did neither side any favours. The visitors could have brought the seven-point gap between them down to just four with a win but failed to get a single shot on goal.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri tried to stay upbeat, indicating he was more worried about dropping points that really going for a win.

“It was a good game. We were coming off a lot of head-to-head clashes and a defeat would’ve sent us 10 points behind Milan, so that’d be negative. “We need to be a little calmer and more focused in the final third, as we are hasty and get the final ball wrong. It was a hard-fought game with some strong tackles, it was balanced and a draw is the right result. I think we did better in the second half against a good Milan and being at this stage after two head-to-head meetings is good. “I am glad because the lads are playing more like a team, understanding when to control the ball in defensive and attacking moments. We are getting there. The players have improved their self-confidence, because we kept eight clean sheets in the last 12 games and that is a good signal.”

It’s been a running joke among the fanbase that assistant manager Marco Landucci coaches a more attacking game with Juve potting four goals in each of the two games he was in charge, and Allegri humoured us all with it too.

“Maybe we should put Landucci on the bench, because we never score four goals when I am there! Maybe I’m the problem! “The fact remains, we mustn’t become presumptuous, as that is when we move a little less, run a little slower, and we cannot afford that. Considering how we started the season, I am very happy to be in this position and we’ll see what happens in February. “This was one of those games where anything could happen. We kept Milan within seven points and that is the important thing.”

Captain Giorgio Chiellini also spoke to the media after the game, talking about his thoughts on the draw today.

“I always think positive and see the glass half-full. Obviously, I’d have preferred to win, but it was a balanced game, we both tried, we have improved since the start of the season and are more solid now. “It’s a pity, as a win would’ve given us a boost, but we are on the right path and there are four important months coming up. We’re up there and have to keep going. “I think we’ve improved in our reading of the game, as we are a team for 95 minutes, but we lacked that final moment in front of goal. It was a good Juve, we have done very well over the last month and a half.”

The centrehalf was his customary cheery self when he came up for the coin toss, and was asked about how he maintains that disposition.