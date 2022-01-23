Federico Chiesa undergoes successful surgery on torn ACL in left knee

Two weeks after being injured at the Stadio Olimpico, Federico Chiesa officially began his road to recovery from the biggest hurdle in his young career.

Juventus announced just minutes before Sunday night’s game against AC Milan that Chiesa — who was injured in the Bianconeri’s wild 4-3 comeback win over Roma earlier this month — underwent successful surgery on the torn ACL in his left knee. As part of the announcement, Juve included the answer to the question many people were still wondering: Chiesa will be out for “approximately seven months.”

The statement regarding Chiesa’s successful surgery is as follows:

This afternoon, Federico Chiesa underwent surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The operation, performed at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck by Professor Christian Fink and in the presence of Juventus’ Dr. Stefanini, proved to be a perfect success. The expected recovery time is approximately seven months.

Chiesa, who turned 24 in late-October, had been scheduled to undergo this surgery earlier in the week but had to postpone it due to illness. Either way, a couple of days between original appointment and actual surgery being done is not going to make a huge difference in the grand scheme of things.

With the seven-month timetable now on the record, we wait — albeit it months from — to see if Chiesa will be ready by the time that Juventus actually ready by the time Max Allegri’s squad kicks off the 2022-23 season. If not, then it will be interesting to see just how slow Juve plays it knowing full well they’re about to make a major investment when paying Chiesa’s transfer fee since he’s been in Turin on loan both this season and last.

No matter how long it does take Chiesa to both return to training and then make his first post-injury appearance in a Juventus shirt, let’s just hope that everything goes smoothly and that there’s no setbacks for a player who was truly on the brink of becoming something special before he got hurt. We wish you luck, Fede, and we already miss you.