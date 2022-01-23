Juventus 0 - AC Milan 0: Initial reaction and random observations

As folks discover new stats to try and make their case and the attention paid toward tactical breakdowns become more and more popular, sometimes this game is pretty damn simple.

To score a goal, one must put a shot on goal.

I mention this because during Sunday night’s scoreless draw with AC Milan at San Siro, Juventus did not record a shot on goal. Not a single one. There were shots toward the goal, but none actually went on target and had to be saved or, shockingly, potentially put Juventus ahead. The result of that was a somewhat snooze-worthy night on a day when Juventus could have jumped over fourth-place Atalanta — which had a scoreless draw of their own 24 hours earlier — and gone into the first international break of 2022 feeling pretty good about where things stand as we get ready to head into February.

Instead, it was more of a chore than the eye-catching spectacle that some thought this could be.

As time went on and Juve were essentially weathering a pretty strong Milan surge to close the first half, there was a feeling in my gut that this had all the makings of a defend-like-hell, wait-for-the-one-moment-to-strike kind of Max Allegri game that we’ve seen so many times over the years.

Except, as it played out, that scoring chance never really arrived. Sure, there were a few chances where Juve players — most notably Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie in the second half — but it’s not like Mike Maignan was anything close to busy. Hell, he was pretty much standing around like Gigi Buffon during the glory years in the early 2010s because Juve’s attack was not doing much at all when it came to put something on frame.

Juventus did its job on the defensive end of the equation. There were a few nervy moments, but Wojciech Szczesny was really forced into one difficult save and the rest of his night was relatively routine when it came to stopping shots.

But with all of the fouls, the approach from Allegri to absorb all that pressure and maybe get something going on the counter and then the inability to do anything consistent on the counter, Juve’s offense never truly kicked into gear. You can argue that it’s been like that for much of the 2021-22 season and you’re probably not wrong. But in this game, with plenty at stake for both teams, simply sputtering in attack was never going result in much of anything good happening.

Thus the reason why we’re sitting here talking about a scoreless draw rather than how many goals Juventus scored. Just another day in the life of Juve’s attack that is still lacking a killer instinct as we sit here nearly a month into the new year.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS