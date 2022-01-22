Report: Juventus, Crystal Palace in talks for potential Aaron Ramsey deal

There is no more sensible departure from Juventus this January than that of Aaron Ramsey. He’s 2 1⁄ 2 years into a move from Arsenal that has gone about as opposite as we all hoped, and now his massive salary — one of the highest on the team that looks worse and worse by the month — has become a major sticking point in him potentially leaving.

While things have been relatively quiet of late when it comes to Ramsey potentially leaving during the January transfer window, a new option has emerged as a contender to be the 31-year-old’s landing spot.

According to Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira, Juventus and Premier League side Crystal Palace are in talks over a potential Ramsey transfer. There are no further details about what the deal may entail — like, you know, if it’s a loan deal or an outright sale for a small transfer fee — but after hearing not much on the Ramsey front for what feels like a good amount of the month of January, suddenly there is an option emerging for Juve’s little-used and constantly-injured Welsh midfielder.

Ramsey, who recovered from his COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month on Thursday, has most notably featured more for his home country of Wales than for Juventus this season. Ramsey’s season with Juve has been highlighted by two main themes — the relative small number of games he’s been available for and just simply not getting much playing time at all when he does actually find himself called up.

On Friday, Crystal Palace manager (and former Juventus midfielder who came from Arsenal) Patrick Vieira had this to say about the recent Ramsey rumors during his pre-match press conference on Friday:

“I believe he is a really strong player. He’s going to have a lot of options, I would say.”

Yes, strong player. Very, very strong. Feel free to bring this certain strong player to your club and, if you want, maybe take on that salary of his. For such a strong player, you should want to make these kinds of moves, right? Seems like a win-win for all parties involved, but that’s just me.