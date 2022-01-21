OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Martina Rosucci signs contract extension through 2024

Check another one off the list.

All of one week after signing captain Sara Gama to a contract extension through 2024, Juventus Women has locked in another one of its longest-tenured players. On Thursday, Juve announced that Turin-born midfielder Martina Rosucci — who just surpassed the 100-appearance mark with the club during their Supercoppa Femminile victory over AC Milan earlier this month — has done just as Gama has, signing through 2024 after agreeing to a new two-year deal.

Rosucci, who was previously signed through the end of the 2021-22 season, has been with Juventus Women from the beginning, joining her hometown club when it first started up just over 4 1⁄ 2 years ago.

Rosucci, 29, has joined the likes of Arianna Caruso, Lisa Boattin, Barbara Bonansea and Tuija Hyyrynen as Juventus Women players to surpass 100 appearances at the club. The more impressive thing is that Rosucci missed a significant amount of time early on in her Juve career during the 2017-18 season after suffering a torn ACL and knee reconstruction surgery.

But over the last year and a half under Rita Guarino and now Joe Montemurro, Rosucci has firmly reestablished herself as one of Juventus’ most consistent players. She’s been a consistent contributor in what is arguably Juventus Women’s most competitive position group — especially when somebody like the 22-year-old Caruso is on the brink of becoming one of Italy’s best midfielders over the next couple of years, if not sooner.

For a player born in Turin like Rosucci was, playing for Juventus is something she might not have thought would ever happen growing up and into her teens since there was no women’s team around. Rosucci, like a lot of other Juve players, was part of the Brescia squad that won the Serie A Femminile title in 2013-14 and 2015-16. She’s won eight trophies — including the league title all four years she’s been at Juventus — and looks to add at least one more to the list in a few months with how far ahead Juve currently is.

A lot like Claudio Marchisio, Rosucci is living the childhood dream. It might have been a different path to get to where she is now, but you better believe she likes just where is — and signing a contract extension for another two years is just the latest sign of that.