Landucci: Juventus need hard work, attitude and desire

Juventus barely broke a sweat in a dominating performance at home against Sampdoria, cruising to a 4-1 win that could have been more with a number of regulars getting a break.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri was suspended for a previous ban in the tournament against Atalanta in 2019 with his assistant Marco Landucci in charge again, and Juve scored four times again.

“We put in a good performance, which wasn’t easy with so few people in the stadium. We had the right attitude, were fired up and it was very important that we go through to the next round, as the Coppa Italia is a great tournament. Everyone did very well.”

After a lot of commentary about his goal celebration against Udinese, Paulo Dybala was much more cheerful after scoring today.

“Paulo is doing very well, we are happy with his performances. He has been decisive the last few games, as he always should be. Unfortunately, we lost him for several games because of injury.”

Defender Danilo made a comeback and had to be pushed to the middle to pair with Daniele Rugani who came close a couple of time before grabbing his first goal in the tournament.

“Danilo made his comeback today with 60 minutes, we’ll be without Federico Chiesa and dedicate the victory to him ahead of his knee surgery, as he’ll be stronger than before. We’re waiting for him.”

There’s a couple of big games coming up for Juve, with the Bianconeri rounding into form and fitness ahead of a weekend clash against AC Milan.