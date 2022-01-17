The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 82: Paulo Dybala is not a happy man right now

As you might expect, there have been a lot of talk surrounding Paulo Dybala over the last couple of days. It’s not because he scored what proved to be the game-winning goal early in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Udinese on Saturday night. No, no. Instead, of talk about the goal, it was what Dybala did after the goal. Or, I should say, what he didn’t do.

OK, what he did also. You can’t go about what that kind of glare (likely) toward the folks who sign your paycheck each month and go completely unnoticed.

The Dybala contract extension talks have reached a point where some view as there being no return. Just how much of the bridge between Dybala and Juventus has been burnt to a crisp remains to be seen over the next couple of weeks as rumors persist the two sides will be talking contract extension again in February. But, for now, things don’t look all that great at all from the (very) outside looking in.

As you might expect, that is where we focused a lot of the conversation this week.

No offense to the Supercoppa and a rough 2-1 loss to Inter Milan at the very end of extra time, but this week is about Dybala and everything that is going on around him when it comes to the contract extension that still — STILL!!!!! — hasn’t happened yet even though we first heard reports about it being talked about in the year TWO-THOUSAND AND NINETEEN.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was, including Chuks admitting that he needs to get better at thinking about how players actually play during the course of a game and, you know, the whole Dybala happenings from over the weekend.

The Paulo Dybala contract extension mess — how we got here, what the heck is going on now and can there really be some sort of solution after everything has (or hasn’t) happened over the course of the last couple of months since it looked like he was getting ready to sign his new deal and be done with this once and for all.

A quick look back at the Supercoppa loss to Inter Milan midweek. (Don’t worry, we didn’t talk too, too much about Alex Sandro because things are already frustrating enough.)

Twitter questions regarding the best lineup going forward this season knowing who’s injured and if there are any young Italian central defenders who Juventus could sign to potentially usher in the next era of things alongside Matthijs de Ligt. (No, not Daniele Rugani.)

You can listen to Episode 82 of The Old Lady Speaks here:

