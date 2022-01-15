Juventus 2 - Udinese 0: Initial reaction and random observations

Paulo Dybala scored a goal against Udinese on Saturday night. That’s no surprise considering he tends to score goals a good portion of the time when Juventus plays Udinese, no matter if it’s at Allianz Stadium or at the Artist Formerly Known as the Friuli.

This is something that, if you were a betting man or woman, would get pretty good odds of doing so whenever the two teams clad in bianconero match up against one another.

But it won’t be Dybala’s goal in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Udinese at Allianz Stadium that will have people talking. (Even though it was a pretty nice team goal with some very nice combination play!) The discussion will be centered around Dybala’s actions — or lake thereof — after the goal, with no celebration, no Dybala Mask, just a few hugs for his teammates, a point skyward and then a strong glare directed toward Juventus’ management team sitting up in the skyboxes. Whether it was for Pavel Nedved, Maurizio Arivabenne, the entire group sitting in tribuna or, as Dybala said after the game that he “was trying to find a friend in the stands,” it is going to be the singular moment in this game that will be remembered by the Italian press and will absolutely dominate headlines in Sunday’s sporting newspapers.

Prepare for it.

You know it’s going to happen no matter the reason.

But when you’re in a contract dispute like this and there’s been so many twists and turns — hell, even over the last couple of months — there’s going to be that extra amount of attention put your way no matter what you do.

And, obviously, whatever Dybala does these is going to be hyper-analyzed and put under a microscope that few players at Juventus have been put under the last couple of years. Even more than usual, too. That’s just how it works when you’ve been in this kind of contract negotiation for this amount of time and with this kind of attention put toward it.

Right or wrong, friend in the stands or not, Dybala’s goal will be the secondary talking point for many. Instead of focusing on the fact that Juventus recorded another shutout and moved up, at least temporarily, level on points with Atalanta, this is the direction that a lot of folks will take things. (Yes, I know, I am guilty of that right now.)

But Juventus, knowing how much the attack has struggled this season, needs Dybala both firing on all cylinders like he was against Udinese — seriously, when he’s on that kind of level, it’s so fun to watch him work — and do it consistently because we all worried just how far down the road his next injury absence is. Without Federico Chiesa for the rest of this season, Dybala is going to have to put this team on his back if they want to have any chance of pulling ahead of Atalanta — a team that has absolutely no worries when it comes to the amount of goals they score — and grabbing a spot in the top four.

For one night, Dybala did that. Hopefully it’s a hint of what’s to come.

Because Juventus need Dybala now more than ever before to try and ensure that they’ll be in the Champions League again in September even if he might not know for sure where he’s going to be playing his football next season.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS