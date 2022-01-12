Italian Super Cup Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Inter Milan

Tonight, we get to see Juventus play for a trophy.

OK, so it’s probably not the top choice in terms of trophies we want Juventus to win. There’s the one with the big ears, for one. There’s also the Scudetto that could very well end up in Milan for the second straight season following the decade of dominance in Turin. Those are the two headliners, with the ones that Juve are the current holders of being a clear step down from the two big ones.

Tonight, though, Juventus will play the reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan for the chance to keep a hold of the Supercoppa Italiana. It’s the Coppa Italia winners against the champions of Serie A last season. Two clubs that don’t like each other at all even though one is currently being constructed by the guy who built the other into a dominant force once again and has since watched their fall back into the muck from afar.

That man, Beppe Marotta, will be looking on from the San Siro boxes. The man who hired him over a decade ago, Andrea Agnelli, will be back in Turin and watching from home after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.The man with whom both has worked with, Max Allegri, will be back on the Juventus sideline after serving a one-game suspension over the weekend.

There is always going to be so many storylines when these two teams meet — especially when they’re both competitive — and this battle for the Supercoppa comes at a time when they are in two very different situations. Inter are very much in a rich vein of form as they look to win their first-year manager SImone Inzaghi his first-ever trophy. Juventus, still searching for that always-elusive consistency, want to try and use the craziness from over the weekend as a springboard to something even better.

That could result in the first trophy of the season for Allegri and Co. if they are able to slow down the Inter machine that has gone 12 games unbeaten. (Or 13 total if you want to count the COVID-impacted game against Bologna last week that never happened.)

MATCH INFO

When: Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

When: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and across Europe; 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom; 3 p.m. Eastern Time; 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (4-4-2? 4-3-3?): Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Morata, Kulusevski.

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Arthur, Danilo, Dybala, Pellegrini, Kean, Bonucci, Kaio Jorge, Bentancur, Ake, De Winter.

Inter Milan starting XI (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Barella, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez.

Inter Milan bench: Radu, Gagliardini, Sanchez, Vecino, Kolarov, Sensi, Ranocchia, Correa, Vidal, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: CBS Sports Network (United States); Premier Sports 1 (United Kingdom); Canale 5 (Italy).

Online/mobile: Paramount+, fuboTV (United States); Premier Player HD (United Kingdom); Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.