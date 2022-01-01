Report: Juventus won’t pick up Alvaro Morata’s buy option next summer

And now we might be starting to connect some dots.

After a couple of days of rumors saying that Alvaro Morata is very much interested in signing with Barcelona and the Catalan giants are just as equally as set on bringing the Spanish striker back to his home country, we have gotten a reason why this could very well happen. According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus don’t plan on signing the on-loan Morata outright this coming summer after the second season of his second stint in Turin.

The catch, of course, is that Juve are still very much looking for a potential replacement for Morata — who has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Barcelona — if he were to head back to Spain during the January transfer window. Barcelona, who would also have to negotiate with Atlético Madrid for Morata, have reportedly offered Morata a contract through the 2022-23 season. His contract with Atléti also runs through 2023.

Barcelona have their proposal for Álvaro Morata. Juventus have decided they 100% won't pay €40m to sign him in the summer. This is why Morata is open to join Barça - Xavi is pushing #FCB



Juventus won't let Morata leave if they can't find a new striker. Depay swap: no chance. pic.twitter.com/5Frp5vYJ1k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2022

Just where Juve’s hunt for a new striker actually stands remains to be seen. Later in the day Saturday, Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Juventus has started what he described as “a first survey” into obtaining information about Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi, a player who has seemingly been linked with Juve every single transfer window for the last three or four years without anything actually happening.

Di Marzio also made it clear that the two clubs, as of right now, are not in talks about any kind of framework for a deal to happen.

As has been the case in other deals where a Juventus player looks set to leave, there needs to be the replacement secured before the first domino has fallen. As much as Morata may have his eyes on Barcelona, he still is very much a Juventus player right now and they need him at the start of this big January stretch of games.