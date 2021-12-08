Juventus 1 - Malmo 0: Initial reaction and random observations

For so much of Wednesday night, things looked to be going Juventus’ way. Not only were they beating Malmo, but Zenit were actually helping Juve out with a shocking four-minute stretch to score a pair of goals against one of the best defenses in all of the world.

The cards, as they say, were turning up all in Juve’s favor before a Timo Werner goal seemed to kill all hope of Juve pulling the rabbit out of Max Allegri’s hat and finishing atop of Group H.

Zenit, thankfully, had one more trick up their sleeve.

Juventus, somehow, have indeed finished atop of Group H thanks to some craziness on the final day of the group stage. Juve had the relatively drama-free side of the two early games, with Moise Kean’s first-half header standing tall in a game where there were plenty of frustrations regarding the Bianconeri’s finishing once again. But, it was over in Russia where the drama was truly taking place. Chelsea went from 1-0 to down 2-1 to then up 3-2 before Zenit scored in the 94th minute to tie things up and give the opening Juventus needed to leapfrog the reigning European champions and finish in first place in the group.

And ... exhale.

This was the only way that Juventus could have finished in first place in Group H. They needed to both win and hope that something crazy happened in Russia with Chelsea and Zenit. With how Chelsea have been playing of late — including the 4-0 beatdown of Juventus last month — that didn’t exactly look likely. But it was something that maybe, just maybe, there was a little bit of hope surrounding it.

That only got more prevalent once Zenit took its first lead of the night.

That probably took a serious hit when Chelsea took the lead after Werner’s second goal of the day.

But when Zenit hit in the final moments of stoppage time right as the final whistle was sounding in Juventus’ win over Malmo ... well, that was completely unexpected but totally welcomed.

So, because of all this, Juventus will avoid some of the true big boys in the Champions League Round of 16. As we know, this hasn’t exactly worked in Juve’s favor in the last few years. And even if it’s the fourth year in a row that Juventus has finished atop of its Champions League group, it hasn’t equated to anything close to deep runs in the knockout stages, with the last two years coming to an end in the round of 16.

That’s the biggest thing to come out of this night. Sure, Juventus didn’t play great, but they did enough to get the win — and on a night like this one, that was the most important thing. Then you have a little help from our Russian friends, and that small chance of madness happening actually did happen. How ‘bout that?

See? We’re all friends here.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS