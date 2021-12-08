Champions League Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Malmo

Here we are. The final 90 minutes of the Champions League group stage. It’s been an interesting ride up to this point, with some good things to happen and some very, very bad things taking place the last time Juventus took the field against the reigning European champions.

That bad may not have canceled out all of the good that Juventus did up until that point, but it means that although Max Allegri’s squad will be playing Champions League ball come the new year, there’s a very real — and likely! — chance that they will finish second in Group H regardless of tonight’s result against Malmo no matter if they win. Even if they win by a couple of goals — which, knowing how Malmo has struggled at times this fall, is possible! — the likelihood of finishing second in the group and preparing for the possibility of facing one of the true big boys in European football js very much out there.

But before we start stressing about which ping pong balls will be matched up against that of Juventus’ at Monday’s round of 16 draw, there’s one more group stage game to be played.

While Chelsea hang out in the freezing weather in Russia, Juventus will be at home against the worst team in the group. Because of that and the current situation going on in the group standings, there could very well be a little bit of squad rotation going on because Allegri has been unable to do so with so many players out injured of late. Whether that results in another tactical shift remains to be seen — as of this writing, the Italian press is tipping Juve to use a 3-5-2 formation — but there’s very much the chance to see some folks who haven’t played much the last few weeks might actually get to play.

Translation: WHO’S READY FOR DANIELE RUGANI?!

Ah, yes. Here we go. Now we’re cookin’ with some gas.

Maybe what is happening over in Russia today actually has an impact on where Juventus finishes in the group. Maybe it doesn’t whatsoever. Either way, Juve’s about to play their final group stage game of the year and then we sit back and wait for Monday’s draw. Good times ahead, right?

MATCH INFO

When: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Where: Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6:45 p.m. local Italian time in Italy and around Europe; 5:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 12:45 p.,m. Eastern time, 9:45 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI: TBA

Juventus bench: TBA

Malmo starting XI: TBA

Malmo bench: TBA

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K (Italy)

Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); DAZN (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport app (United Kingdom); SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here