Juventus 2 - Genoa 0: Initial reaction and random observations

Thank goodness.

Simply a “thank goodness” for the fact that Juventus, despite the players’ best efforts to extend the scoreline, didn’t throw away the 1-0 lead even though they allowed Genoa to hang around a whole lot longer than any of us would have liked.

But once Paulo Dybala’s shot in the 82nd minute hit the back of the net, there was a collective exhale both in the crowd on a near-freezing night at Allianz Stadium, but also from anybody who has black and white rooting interests. It was a goal, Dybala’s fifth this season, that secured a 2-0 win over Genoa on Sunday night and allowed Juventus to get a full six points out of six points a week after they came away with no points and looked pretty lost as a team.

A week later, they’ve won two games against opponents in the relegation zone to begin a soft spot in the schedule and jumped up to fifth place in the standings.

Not exactly where we had hoped Juve would be come the first weekend of December, but it’s a little better than how things have been looking.

Of course, this was a game that should have never been 1-0 heading into the final 10 minutes. As much as Juve were creating following Juan Cuadrado’s olimpico goal in the first half, the second goal was looking like it was impossible to actually score. They missed some chances, too, but a lot of it simply had to do with a 34-year-old Salvatore Sirigu turning back the years and looking like prime Stefano Sorrentino any time he played against Juventus.

Because of that, it was the kind of game where we all knew Juventus shouldn’t be ahead by just one goal for pretty much the entire second half until Dybala’s breakthrough.

And then ... exhale.

Ah, sweet exhale. It was needed.

There was no reason for that game to be as close as it was even though Juventus were dominating both the possession and the amount of scoring chances being created. Nights like that will always happen, but the situation is always going to be even that much more under the microscope and cause a little — or, with the sense you got from the Allianz Stadium crowd, a lot — more stress and anxiety because Juve’s in need of points in the worst possible and can’t afford to drop points again to a very bad team domestically.

Thankfully, dropping points didn’t happen.

Juventus beat a team in the relegation zone for the second time in the matter of days.

This isn’t a cause to celebrate, but it’s nice to see them take care of business with a decent performance to go with it. Juventus is officially undefeated since Max Allegri switched to the 4-2-3-1 formation, and that’s more than we can say for the 4-4-2 or the uber-conservative approach Allegri was taking earlier this season.

Small steps before the big steps, folks. And these steps are small, but they’re ones in the right direction. And that’s something to be thankful for as well.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS