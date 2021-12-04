Allegri: Juventus need to get back to winning at home

Juventus take on Genoa on Sunday evening looking for another win even while the financial investigation around the club’s valuation of transfer dealings continues in the background, generating sensational headlines.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri was asked if all the furor was affecting his squad’s preparations for the game tomorrow, especially with the club releasing two statements regarding the matter.

“There is serenity, now we have to win games. I have nothing to say about the rest [the investigation], the club has already spoken and there are professionals who are working on the matter. “The club is giving us tranquillity,”

The Bianconeri’s home form has been atrocious, with a record of three wins, one draw and three losses, and only eleventh in the league. Allegri indicated he is well aware of his side’s failings at the Allianz Stadium.

“We need to win at home again. We’ve already lost three games, including the last one with Atalanta. “Genoa have three defeats and a draw in the last four games. Shevchenko is a good coach, even if he is very young.”

There is not much respite on the injury front despite the fixtures continuing to pile up for Allegri’s side. Media outlets claimed yesterday that both Tottenham and Arsenal have approached the representatives of Dejan Kulusevski with an eye for a loan-to-buy move.

“Aaron Ramsey is still on the sidelines, not available. Mattia De Sciglio and Weston McKennie should return next week. “Luca Pellegrini should play, same as Kulusevski and Manuel Locatelli. I’ll decide the others tomorrow morning. “I haven’t decided on the other two midfielders. Arthur is a professional and a great footballer. He’s always played well.”

Juve have three games in seven days and Allegri wants to be mindful that he is keeping his players fit and fresh.