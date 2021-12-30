Tuttosport is here to deliver another depressing Aaron Ramsey stat

Every now and then, we get a gem from the Italian press as they dig deep into the game logs and stat websites to bring us the information we so desire.

This will not be one of those cases.

Or, I should say that this will be one of those cases in the fact that it’s a nugget of information that is truly telling a story, but it’s not exactly a set of numbers that will bring us joy or be considered something we want to hear about.

You see, Aaron Ramsey has become the No. 1 player that was signed by Juventus’ former management team led by Fabio Paratici for all of us to lament. As much as Adrien Rabiot is overpaid and not playing up to what his salary demands, at least he is able and available to play more often than not. That is something we can’t say for Ramsey, who has very much been a complete afterthought when it comes to players who have contributed to Juventus’ success (or sometimes lack of it) over the course of the 2021-22. What can’t be forgotten so easily is that Ramsey is making €7 million net again this season — which, when you remember how little he has played the last four months, looks rather bad.

And that’s where Tuttosport is going with its latest front page story about Juventus.

It involves just how much Ramsey has been paid per minute he has played this season. And, for comparison, Tuttosport has done a very good thing in making its point — comparing Ramsey’s price-per-minute to that of the guy who used to be easily the highest-paid player to ever wear a Juve jersey, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Not only was Ronaldo the complete opposite of Ramsey in terms of availability — say what you want about the dude and how he left the club but he rarely missed a game during his three seasons with Juventus — but he proved to be somebody who actually proved relatively worthy of such a lofty salary. (Is somebody actually worth €30 million? Maybe, I don’t know, but that’s a discussion for another time ... or maybe never.)

Here is what Tuttosport has delivered for us:

Aaron Ramsey has played 840 minutes in the 2021 calendar year for Juventus, coming out to an average of €8,928 per minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in August, played 11,507 minutes for Juventus in the 2021 calendar year, good for a price of €7,821 per minute.

As you can see, that’s quite a considerable difference in minutes played as well as the cost per minute for each player. Ronaldo brought a lot of attention and goals to Juventus. Ramsey has brought an uptick in things to do for those who work at J Medical.

We may well be in the final days of Ramsey as a Juventus player, with rumors swirling that the club is either trying to negotiate his contract termination or looking to send him somewhere on loan for the second half of the season. The sticking point in a lot of this, as you might imagine, comes down to money — whether it’s because of his potential buyout price or another club being hesitant to pick up the remaining portion of his salary.

For a player who has played more for his country than the club that pays him €7 million net a season, that is a hefty price to pay for that much uncertainty. Ramsey’s injury woes have been here form the start, and they are only a continuation from his final couple of years with Arsenal. As a player who just turned 31 years old a few days ago, that’s a risky investment with the amount of return completely up in the air no matter what medical staff is trying to keep him healthy next.