Report: Juventus open talks with Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca

The good thing about it being the last few days of 2021 is that we can put this calendar year to bed in a matter of hours. Considering how things have gone for Juventus over the last 12 months, that could be considered a welcomed thing to do. But with 2021 almost over, it also means that a transfer window will officially be upon us come the new year, and that means plenty of transfer talk.

Yes, even more than before.

As we know, one of the hot topics of discussion in the Italian press (and our comment section) is Juventus’ clear need for some more firepower up front in attack. Despite there being name recognition, there hasn’t exactly been a whole lot of goals being scored, thus creating the conundrum of just what this club with not much money or a reputation for doing much of anything in January can do.

That has, according to Tuesday’s front page story of La Gazzetta dello Sport, back to an old friend in Sassuolo, a club in which many meetings have taken place over the last summer transfer window. According to Italy’s pink paper, Juventus and Sassuolo have opened talks for Gianluca Scamacca, the 22-year-old Italian striker who has been gaining more and more attention over the last couple of months because of what he’s been able to do on the field. As La Gazzetta laid out, Scamacca — who was linked with Juventus this time last year — has emerged as Max Allegri’s No. 1 priority for the January transfer window, and that the Bianconeri want to try and sign the big 6-foot-5 striker in the next few weeks.

Gazzetta notes that Juventus won’t offer more than €35 million than Scamacca, which is notably lower than the €40 million that Sassuolo have reportedly asked for the player.

Juve, prima mossa per Scamacca: c’è l’offerta, 35 milioni per averlo subito https://t.co/WD5WRFmBIN — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) December 27, 2021

The price, however, can be interpreted a few different ways. The one obvious one is that Sassuolo, as they are right to do, have very much upped the asking price when Federico Cherubini came calling with some sort interest in signing the young striker. That’s just what happens when you have the supply and the club is very much demanding a talented striker.

Scamacca, to his credit, has done his share of putting forward quality performances to make the interest bigger clubs in Italy may have in him warranted. After spending last season on loan at Genoa, Scamacca has returned to Sassuolo and become the squad’s most important attacking player outside of Domenico Berardi. Scamacca is second on the team in goals with six, all of them being scored since mid-October. He has become a regular in the Sassuolo starting lineup, and very much showing signs of developing at a rate in which bigger clubs’ interest is deserved.

Just how much Juventus might be able to spend on Scamacca remains to be seen. There have been rumors that they could try and sign Scamacca on an initial six-month loan deal, with the transfer fee kicked to the summer transfer window. (Don’t forget that’s when Juve owe Fiorentina a lot of money for Federico Chiesa.) But seeing Juve splash upward of €30 million or even close to €40 million this January just doesn’t seem possible knowing the financial crunch they’re still very much under.

Either way, Juve do indeed look to be in the market for a striker, and it could be an Italian with plenty of neck tattoos that is at the top of the list.